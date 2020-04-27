There continues to be good done in Scoitland County

In a time when the negatives and challenges seem to overwhelm the bright spots in our daily lives, Scotland County continues to show there are a number of positive things happening.

Some of those include:

— Scotland County’s Board of Commissioners, Scotland County Schools and the city of Laurinburg have each had the opportunity to hold scheduled meetings virtually via social media and websites. And though there have been varying degrees of success, the overall thinking is that it is a viable option under the circumstances.

Since live-streaming of government meetings appears to be something that will last for at least another month, we hope residents will embrace these online meetings and find a way to participate from home.

— The General is back. Colin McArthur has been sorely missed since his home-cooking restaurant, Gen. McArthur’s on the outskirts of Laurinburg, tragically burned several months ago. But he has begun a comeback by offering his well-known barbecue and fatback for sale and, next week, he will be adding plate sales to the effort. Just how popular is it? He sold out by 9 a.m. the first day.

We can only hope this all leads to a full reopening of the restaurant soon.

— Scotland County Memorial Library is doing its very best to keep its patrons and others engaged through its continued curbside pickup and drop-off of books — as well as beginning a regular Zoom session with local authors that will allow residents to chat face to face with an author about their book.

This kind of creative thinking from Leon Gyles and his staff are what keeps our local library vibrant and essential.

— Those who participated in the recent Heroes honoring heroes parade — and there were numerous emergency responder agencies — that circled Scotland Memorial Hospital before making its way to downtown Laurinburg should be given a tremendous attawaytogo.

Those who are on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic are certainly deserving of hero status. What they must do each and every day can’t be exalted enough, and we think it’s not only awesome that they applauded each other with the parade but also gave the public that chance, as well.

— There are many who are donating supplies and food to those in need throughout the area. Among those are Campbell Soup, Simmons One-Hour Heating & Air-Conditioning, Partners in Ministry and the Church Community Services.

Without self-less individuals and businesses like these, far too many folks in Scotland County would be having a much harder time now. We hope others will step up, as well.

— Praise must be given to all teachers, parents and students who are finding ways to work through the school days as the year begins to wind down. There is no how-to booklet for anyone that can make things smoother, and most of us can hardly understand just how difficult this process is.

But we do understand that you are all doing necessary work.

— A number of homes and businesses have decorated windows and doors with hearts and teddy bears in an effort to show support for the community and remind everyone we are all in this together. While each and every decorated door and window is awesome and tremendous, we will point of the wings on the window of the Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County’s ReStore. It’s worth a quick visit and photograph.

— And finally, we offer our thanks to those who continue to lead their church with services and God’s Word through social media and in ways drastically new for their congregation. A recent quip recently made claims that Satan told God, “See? I have closed all the churches with this disease.” To which God replied, “No you didn’t, it opened a church in every home.”

Amen.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Never let a bad situation bring out the worst in you. Be strong and choose to be positive.”