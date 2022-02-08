Cotton is the topic at Rotary Club

LAURINBURG — The local Rotary Club threaded in a discussion about cotton production on Tuesday.

Berrye Worsham, president and CEO of Cotton Incorporated, spoke with club members virtually from the company’s world headquarters in Cary.

he explained how the company headquarters began in New York, where many of the retailers and marketing resources were, but moved to Cary in 1999 to be close with the textile mills and scientist in research triangle.

“Our mission has always been to increase demand and profitability of cotton, as well as promote the fabric and do research for the future of cotton,” Worsham said.

He added that Cotton Incorporated is funded by U.S. cotton producers and exporters — along with the fact that 80% of cotton produced in the United States is exported.

Advertising of cotton products has changed immensely since Worsham joined the company in 1983.

“In the early days, you could get away with just promoting cotton on its own,” he said. “But now, you have to promote it against many other fabrics to compete in various markets.”

As far as where cotton is getting advertised, even that has changed.

“Television used to get the bulk of advertising,” he said. “But now it’s heavy into social media in order to reach the largest number of people — television is less than half of our budget now.”

Worsham explained that technology has allowed the company t0o create better finishes in regards to things like fraying and odors.

“Technology has also allowed us to continue marketing through COVID, since it gives us the chance to show products with digital images,” he said. “and with that technology, on an average year we receive 5,000 to 10,000 fabric sample requests.”

Two new and important areas Cotton Incorporated are involved in are sustainability and traceability.

“We recently set up a Sustainability Department, which helps us set the record straight about cotton, improve our products and create new ones,” he said. “With traceability, we always want to know where cotton is being sent, what is being added to it, how products are being created and by whom.”

Worsham also spoke about the company’s Blue Jeans Go Green program, which annually keeps about 1,950 tons of denim out of landfills.

He concluded by saying that North Carolina is usually the No. 5 or No. 6 state in the country for cotton production.

