Sheriff’s Office looking for shooter, shooting location

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday shooting that occurred at an unknown location in the county.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Sheriff’s Office, a Gibson man drove himself to Scotland Memorial Hospital after being shot. The man had been shot in his vehicle and suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was transported to an out-of-county facility, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Dover added the victim did not tell officers where he was shot and did not call law enforcement, instead calling a family member to inform them he had been shot and was driving to the hospital.

If anyone had any information about this incident is asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-276-3385 or the Scotland Crimestoppers tipline at 910-266-8149. The tipline is completely anonymous and those who give information that leads to an arrest in a case can receive a cash payout.

