Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pitt Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had gotten into the residence through an unsecured door and stole a 40-inch TV valued at $224.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Walmart reported to the police department on Friday that an Indian male was seen taking a Gerber knife set and impact drill totaling $58 from the store. The suspect left on a red scooter.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the police department on Friday that a $2,500 check was taken from their mailbox and there is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Saturday that while their car was parked at the Scotland Memorial Hospital parking lot $300 of damage was done to the vehicle from a busted rear windshield.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Saturday that they were robbed of $1,700 in cash.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Mills Street reported to the police department on Sunday that their 2005 Buick Rendezvous valued at $8,000 was taken.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Church Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a package containing a cellphone was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fairley Street reported to the police department on Friday that the exterior paint on their vehicle was scratched causing $500 in damages.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Spring Branch Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had cut two tires on their vehicle causing $300 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A 49-year-old resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that their identity was used to file for unemployment claims.

LAURINBURG —A Laurinburg resident reported to the police department on Sunday that their identity was used to open an AT&T account.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kristen Grooms, 40, of Wagram was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Richmond County. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Scotland Correctional inmate Errol Turnage, 42, was found to be in possession of 2.4 ounces of marijuana on Friday while in the prison. Turnage will be given a criminal summons for possession with intent to sell and deliver as well as possession of a controlled substance in a prison.

LAURINBURG — Charles Graham III, 34, of Grant Street was arrested Saturday on warrants for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Warrants have been obtained for Bobby Patterson Jr., 54, of Pea Bridge Road for fleeing to elude arrest and various traffic offenses. Patterson is wanted in reference to leading deputies with the Sheriff’s Office on a chase Saturday in the Hasty area of the county.