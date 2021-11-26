Brighter Hope Inc. looks to spread the warmth

LAURINBURG — It’s getting cold outside and Brighter Hope Inc. is hoping to start spreading the warmth, but they need the community’s help.

The Laurinburg group is seeking donations of new and gently used coats, gloves, hats, sweaters, socks, and scarves for adults and children for the Gifts of Warmth program.

“Let’s warm hearts and bodies by donating items,” the group said in a recent press release.

The group will host a drive-thru and drop-off for the winter items on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bright Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, located at 601 N. Main St. in Laurinburg. If you’re unable to make the in-person event, tax-deductible financial donations can be mailed to Brighter Hope Inc. at P.O. Box 1182, Laurinburg, NC 28353.

Donations will be distributed to needy people in the community.

Brighter Hope Inc. is a nonprofit organization which was established in 2018.

Events such as this one are important in Scotland County, where nearly 30 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to WorldPopulationReview.com.

Scotland County has the highest unemployment rate in North Carolina. In a report from the NC Department of Commerce, Scotland County had an unemployment rate of 8.7% in August. New figures will be released on Dec. 2.

