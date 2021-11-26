County putting the ho, ho, ho in holiday

LAURINBURG —Scotland County, from one end to the other and in nearly every nook and cranny, will explode with Christmas colors and activities next month, as several area organizations plan a number of family-friendly events.

Perhaps topping the list once again will transform local residences into sensational and sparkling light shows that would make Vegas pale by comparison.

The second annual Great Christmas Light Contest, sponsored by ‘Tis the Season and the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking registrations through Sunday at ‘Tis the Season, the Chamber office or online at https//www.laurinburgchamber.com/lightitup.

There is a $10 entry fee and all decorations must be in place by Sunday; judging will begin shortly after.

The prizes awaiting the top three are: First place will receive $500; second place $300; and third place $200.

Winners will be announced during the downtown Christmas Parade on Dec. 4.

***

In Laurel Hill

The community will hold its first-ever Laurel Hill Lighting Contest for residences and businesses.

The deadline to enter is Dec. 15 — there is no entry fee and judging will take place on Dec. 17.

The winner will receive $100.

For information or to register, call Connie Coleman at 910-462-2424.

Laurel Hill will also host its annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 on the town square. There will be carolers, a visit from Santa and hot chocolate.

“We are really hoping to light up Laurel Hill for the season,” Coleman said.

Those who attend are urged to bring tournaments in memory of or to honor someone.

But that’s not all.

Laurel Hill will present its first outdoor movie — “The Christmas Story” — on the town square after the tree lighting. The event is free; those who attend should bring a chair or blanket.

There will be pizza, chips, cookies, candy and drinks available for sale.

***

In Laurinburg

— Thursday, Dec. 2 … Sip ‘N’ Shop in downtown Laurinburg with tastings, treats and store specials. 5 to 8 p.m.

— Sunday, Dec. 4 … the St. Andrews University Holiday 5K and Doggy Dawdle in downtown Laurinburg. 5K starts at 10 a.m., Doggy Dawdle starts at 10:30 a.m. Entry fee is $35 for the 5K; $20 for the Doggy Dawdle; and $10 for St. Andrews students (email [email protected] for promo code).

— Sunday, Dec. 4 … the annual Jackson’s Diesel Service/Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in downtown Laurinburg. Parade begins at 1 p.m. at Railroad Street and will conclude with a visit from Santa Claus. Watch for the Dancing Santas.

— Wednesday, Dec. 8 … the dedication of Christmas wreaths will take place at 5 p.m. at the corner of Main and Cronly streets in downtown Laurinburg.

— Saturday, Dec. 18 … Relay for Life of Scotland County will hold its first-ever Relay Reindeer Run 5K run/walk and a 1K Santa Chase beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Laurinburg. Start and finish will be at McDuffie Square. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., but to register online, go to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc. Entry fees are: $10 for ages 15 and over; $5 for ages 12 to 14; children 11 and under are free. There will be hot chocolate, Christmas cookies and goodie bags for all registered participants.

