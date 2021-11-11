Woman arrested for involuntary manslaughter

McCOLL, S.C. — A woman was arrested following a shooting in the McColl area on Monday.

According to Lt. Trevor Murphy of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call for service on Platt Road at 4 p.m. on Monday.

Murphy said the caller advised that a male had been shot after a rifle fell on the residence’s porch.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and requested assistance from SLED Crime Scene Units.

The victim, David Williams, was pronounced dead on the scene due to the gunshot wound.

The autopsy for Williams, 58, of Bennettsville, is scheduled for Friday.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene, Elizabeth Newton Smith was arrested in connection with the incident. Smith, 59, of McColl was charged with involuntary manslaughter. She was booked at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

***

Robeson County man dies SC hit and run

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man lost his life over the weekend after a hit and run incident on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the man Tuesday as Steven Bullard of Red Springs. Bullard was employed by Mitchell’s Towing.

Bullard died Sunday after a vehicle struck him and his Freightliner wrecker vehicle while he was outside the vehicle assisting a disabled motorist, according to Cpl. Matt Southern, of the South Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. in a northbound lane of the interstate near mile marker 196 1/2 in Dillon County.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the hit and run is described as a 2004-2007 Volvo VNL. The vehicle should have damage on the right front corner and be missing a headlight and portions of the grille and hood, according to the SCSHP.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or case should call the SCSHP at 843-495-3119.

***

Police search for suspect in Wednesday shooting

RED SPRINGS — Police here are asking for help from the public in locating a man believed to be involved in a Wednesday shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Police are searching for Brandon Jermaine McLean, 37, of Red Springs. He is charged with felony assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury, felony possession of a firearm by felon, and misdemeanor discharge firearm within town limits.

McLean was seen leaving the residence on East Sixth Avenue where the shooting occurred in a gray or silver in color Chevrolet Impala.

McLean is accused of using “a .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm” to shoot and strike John Lewis Campbell in the stomach and hip area after an argument between the two men.

Red Springs Chief of Police Brent Adkins asked for the community’s help to solve the case. He also said anyone hiding McLean also will face charges.

***

City Council gives Mayor Morris standing ovation

ROCKINGHAM — Retiring Mayor Steve Morris received a standing ovation at the conclusion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Morris served on the Council and as mayor for 25 years, one-third of his life. Morris thanked his wife Cynthia for her total support while he was in office.

“I want to thank the entire staff for their commitment to excellence that they provided … to the residents in an efficient and professional way,” Morris said.

He also gave special thanks to City Manager Monty Crump and Assistant City Manager John Massey.

