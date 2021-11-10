Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Aberdeen Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that a utility trailer was stolen from their residence.

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Andrew Jackson Highway reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that hoses, clamps, couplers and other assorted equipment had been stolen.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Antonio Prince, 20, of Wagram was arrested Tuesday for assault on a female and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Because of the nature of the charges he wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Samuel McDonald, 23, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on warrants for assault on a female and injury to real property. Because of the nature of the charges he wasn’t given a bond.