Taco soup, an easy source of warmth

As temperatures begin to slightly fall, many of us start looking for comfort foods to warm our bellies. For me, that comfort food comes in the form of soup.

It doesn’t really matter what kind of soup, just as long as it is hearty and tasty. However, seeing as I do work, many times I am looking for an easier option instead of allowing my inner culinary master to indulge herself. Taco soup is the perfect answer for this. The hardest thing you have to do is brown some ground beef.

For a little extra flair, I do usually add some sausage, particularly Italian sausage when available.

Once the meat is completely done, I add in all the other ingredients and simply wait. The soup pretty much cooks itself leaving me to go on about my business and either avoid my responsibilities or actually do something productive.

After your soup reaches a gentle simmer allow it to sit for a little bit so the flavors can blend. Just remember to check the pot occasionally and give it a good stir so nothing sticks to the bottom. Once you are satisfied it is blended well enough, it is time to eat. At my house, we like to top ours with some sour cream, cheese and occasionally chives. Oh, and jalapenos, we can’t forget those.

Here is what you will need:

1-2 pounds of ground beef

Taco seasoning

Powdered ranch dressing mix

1 can of sweet corn

1 can of kidney beans

1 can of black beans

1 can of Rotel

1 can of diced tomatoes

1 can of beef broth

A dash of onion powder, or more if desired.

And, of course, sticking with my usual mantra, I recommend you add plenty of garlic.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]