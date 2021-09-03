LRCG receives multiple Impact Awards

PEMBROKE — On August 27, the National Association of Development Organizations announced the winners of the 2021 NADO Aliceann Wohlbruck Impact Awards.

The NADO Impact Awards recognize creative approaches to the advancement of regional economic development and the improvement of quality of life. This year, only 102 projects from across the country were recognized, with the Lumber River Council of Governments receiving three of these awards.

The Lumber River Council of Governments received awards for its COVID Care Package Distribution for Seniors, Finish Line Grant, and “Teaching Tuesdays.”

David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments, stated, “the Lumber River Council of Governments is delighted to be recognized by the National Association of Development Organizations for the creative approaches that our agency is taking to impactour member governments and the citizens of our five-county region, including Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties.”

The Lumber River Council of Governments’ Aging Division was recognized for its COVID Care Package Distribution for Seniors in Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson, and Scotland counties. The Lumber River Council of Governments, along with the county aging services partners — Bladen County Division on Aging, Richmond County Aging Services, Scotland Place Senior Center, and Senior Services of Hoke County — provided critical supplies to older adultsduring the height of supply shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

These supplies sought to address not only the PPE and nutritional needs of the region’s older adults, but also sought to reduce the social isolation being faced by seniors due to COVID-19.

The Lumber River Council of Governments’ Workforce Development Division was recognized for its work in its Finish Line Grant program. This program, in conjunction with our community college partners — Bladen Community College, Richmond Community College, Robeson Community College, and Sandhills Community College — provides a grant to community college students who are nearing their completion of their degree or credential that are facing an unexpected financial hardship that may prevent them from successfully achieving that goal.

The Lumber River Council of Governments’ Community & Economic Services Division was recognized for its “Teaching Tuesdays” educational series. This event provided a series of approximately three-hour educational sessions over several months to leaders across our five-county service area on the new North Carolina viable utility program and mechanisms by which local governments can improve the financial outlook and operations of their water and wastewater systems.

The LRCOG provides an array of programs and services to the member governments located within Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties. It serves as an administrative and service delivery arm for federal, state, regional, and local programs of its member governments.