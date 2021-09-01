Group to hold car wash/plate sale fundraiser Saturday

LAURINBURG — Vehicle need a good washing? Then mark your calendar for Saturday, when the Fierce Dance Company can get it done for you.

The group is planning to be set up in the parking lot of Advanced Auto of Laurinburg and is hoping the community will come out and support them.

“Not only will we be washing cars,” said Shelby Moretz, one of the cheer moms, “we will also be selling BBQ plates for $10 each.”

According to Moretz, all proceeds are going back into the organization to help with materials and competitions.

“Each plate will come with BBQ, slaw, beans, chips, bread and a drink. We can make plate deliveries, but it must be 10 plates or more,” said Moretz. “We are also planning to have a bake sale during the event.”

The cheerleaders are asking that those who come through the car wash make a donation of their choosing to help their cause.

“We will be out there from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.,” Moretz said. “We also have some other exciting things happening that day during the events, but those are a secret so you just have to come out and see for yourself.”

The Fierce Dance Company team is based out of Laurinburg. For information on the program visit its website at https://fiercedanceco.com or call 910-217-2154.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]