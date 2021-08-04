Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Wilkinson Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that a .38 caliber Davis Derringer pistol valued at $150 was taken from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blakely Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a .9mm Smith and Wesson firearm was stolen from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stevens Circle reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday that a $1,500 check was stolen out of their mailbox and cashed.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Tuesday the glass storm door on their residence was busted causing an estimated $200 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Ahmod Pearson, 21, of Old Lumberton Road was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Guilford County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Chad Prevatte, 33, of South King Street was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Quentina Wright, 28, of Willow Drive was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Robeson County. He was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Vivica Graham, 20, of Second Street was arrested Tuesday for failure to appear in Scotland County. She was given a $4,000 bond.