Police make arrest after Fri. murder

LAURINBURG — A Hamlet man has been arrested in connection to a Scotland County homicide early Friday morning.

According to a report from Laurinburg Police Capt. Chris Young, 31-year-old Triandes Quashaun Frazier was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Friday while walking on U.S. 74 without incident. He was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

He wasn’t given a bond.

The arrest comes after officers responded to the U.S. 74 off-ramp at U.S. 401 around 1:15 a.m. due to a vehicle partially in the roadway. There were two male occupants inside the vehicle, both were unresponsive with gunshot wounds. The location of the wounds were not disclosed in the report.

Scotland County EMS responded and pronounced the driver of the vehicle, 23-year-old Andrew M. Montgomery of Kennedy Street, deceased. The passenger was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being flown to a secondary hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“The Laurinburg Police Department would like to thank the public for the information which was provided so quickly throughout the night and the responding shift officers and detectives who worked so diligently and tirelessly throughout the night to be able to identify, locate and arrest this suspect so quickly,” Young said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The investigation is still ongoing at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

This is the second shooting to have occurred with the last few weeks and the third to occur in the city limits in 2021. On June 27, 29-year-old Kennis Quanmell Robinson was found in the roadway on Geneva Street, deceased from gunshot wounds. Police arrested 35-year-old Cedrick Darrell Staggers of Second Street and 24-year-old Teon Trevareus Thomas of the Scotland Inn in connection to the murder of Robinson.

