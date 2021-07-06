Nobody files for municipal election at Board of Electrions on opening day

LAURINBURG —Nobody filed on the first day of candidate filing for the upcoming municipalk elections.

The filings are open for the towns of East Laurinburg, Wagram, Gibson and Maxton.

The future of East Laurinburg remains teetering on a loss of its charter after four years without filing a audit. It is also unclear of the town has put together a 2021-22 fiscal year budget. Before the town could lose its charter, the issue would have to be discussed and voted on by the General Assembly.

Despite the fact that the 2020 U.S. Census numbers have not been finalized, in essence bringing into question the redrawing of district boundaries, candidate filing for those municipal elections began at noon on Friday.

In Scotland County, Dell Parker, director of the Board of Elections, said the candidate filing period will end on Friday, July 16 at noon.

Things are different for the city of Laurinburg, however.

Senate Bill 722 has postponed Laurinburg’s election until March 2022, which moved the candidate filing date until December.

