Trying a TikTok recipe without directions

Much to all of my friends’ dismay, I still haven’t downloaded TikTok. But that still doesn’t stop any of them from constantly sending me TikToks to watch — which was what led to this recipe.

My friend sent me a video for cajun chicken pasta and it looked amazing. There was a catch though … there wasn’t an actual recipe.

It showed a combo of spices that were put on the chicken that didn’t tell me what they were at all and showed just a few of the other things that went in the dish. So with a little help from slowing down the video and a lot of looking at other cajun chicken pasta recipes I got to cooking.

Let me tell you, I wasn’t sure what I was going to end up with because I was winging the entire thing, I’ve never made cajun chicken pasta but I was determined. Now I think this will have to come into my meal rotation because, not only was it amazing on day one, it was great on day four when I finished the last container.

***

Ingredients …

2 chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 diced yellow onion

8 oz of penne pasta

1 green pepper, sliced

1 red pepper, sliced

2 cups of chicken stock

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons of sour cream

1 tablespoon of paprika

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 tablespoon of cajun seasoning

1 tablespoon of basil

1 tablespoon of salt

1 tablespoon of pepper

2 tablespoons of olive oil

***

Directions …

Add all seasonings to a small bowl and mix. Coat the chicken and set it to the side. In a large pot heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium-high heat once the pan is hot add chicken.

Cook for 8 to 10 minutes and add onion. Cook for another 4 to 5 minutes then add the chicken stock and pasta. If the chicken stock doesn’t fully cover the pasta add more. Cover and let sit for about 10 minutes.

While pasta is cooking, in another pan heat the remaining olive oil. Add sliced peppers and cook until soft.

Once pasta is cooked lower the heat and add in the heavy whipping cream and sour cream. Mix and add more whipping cream if it’s too thick or more sour cream if it’s not thick enough. Add the cooked peppers and season with salt and pepper to your taste.

Plate and enjoy.

