William M. Downs, president of Gardner-Webb University, and Kevin Parsons, vice president of instruction for Richmond Community College, shake hands after signing the Bulldog Bound co-admission agreement. Standing in back, from left, are Ben Leslie, provost and executive vice president for Gardner Webb, and Brent Barbee, executive vice president/CFO for RichmondCC.

HAMLET — Richmond Community College continues to expand its co-admission agreements with four-year colleges and universities. College leaders recently traveled to Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs to sign off on “Bulldog Bound,” a direct-entry admission program.

“Bulldog Bound is a co-admission program between Gardner-Webb and RichmondCC that is intended for successful community college students who plan to transfer to Gardner-Webb after completing an associate degree,” said Vice President for Instruction Kevin Parsons. “We are excited to have another co-admission program to offer our students at RichmondCC, especially one with a highly regarded university such as Gardner-Webb.”

Gardner-Webb University is a private, Christian, Baptist-related university that offers undergraduate and graduate education strongly grounded in the liberal arts, while offering students opportunities to prepare for various professions.

“Gardner-Webb University is committed to making a world-class education accessible and affordable to all who want it, and we are therefore so pleased to sign these agreements with our friends at Richmond Community College. Together, we are working to create an easy pathway from RichmondCC to GWU,” said Dr. William M. Downs, president of Gardner-Webb. “We are indeed grateful for this productive partnership that puts student success as our top, non-negotiable priority.”

The following associate degrees offered at RichmondCC are eligible for Bulldog Bound:

• Associate of Arts

• Associate of Science

• Associate of Arts in Teacher Preparation

• Associate of Science in Teacher Preparation

• Associate of Fine Arts in Visual Arts

• Associate of Applied Science programs in Accounting/Business, Criminal Justice, Human Services, and Nursing

“We are pleased to add Gardner-Webb to our Growing Our Own Teacher program recently announced with Lees-McCrae College and the University of North Carolina-Pembroke,” Parsons said. “Bulldog Bound opens up another affordable avenue for our students to pursue a career as a school teacher without having to go out of state to get a quality degree in education.”

The Growing Our Own Teacher initiative provides a seamless transfer pathway for RichmondCC students to enter a bachelor’s degree program for education.

To learn more about university transfer degrees and co-admission programs such as Bulldog Bound, contact Director of Career & Transfer Services Patsy Stanley at (910) 410-1830 or email [email protected] Located at both the Hamlet Campus and the Scotland County Campus, the Career & Transfer Center is open to the public to use as a resource for career and educational exploration.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications at Richmond Community College.