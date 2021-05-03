Retirement comes with new adventures for Shannon Newton

LAURINBURG — Shannon Newton is living out her dream of traveling and taking life by the horns with a day-by-day approach to life since her retirement last week.

Newton is the former area agent of agriculture and horticulture for the Scotland County Cooperative Extension.

“This is my second and final retirement,” said Newton. “I am so appreciative to everyone that came by the drop-in retirement party that was held for me on Thursday. Scotland County Manager Kevin Patterson and several of the master gardeners came by to offer well wishes.”

Thursday was a gathering of Newton’s friends, close customers and co-workers.

“Obviously COVID was still a factor in our plans due to gathering restrictions as we joined together to wish her well in her retirement,” said Scotland County Extension Director Randy Wood. “Several of her co-workers spoke on their memories of working with Shannon, there was also a video presentation of several people and customers whose lives she improved during her time here.”

Newton said she plans on traveling with her husband Whit and seeing the sites the U.S. has to offer.

“Our first trip is to Glacier Mountain National Park,” said Newton. “Several of the master gardeners have been there and talked about how wonderful it is, so we decided to make the drive and see for ourselves.”

With retirement comes the luxury of not having deadlines, according to Newton, and she is looking forward to being on “her time” while on the road.

“One of the best parts of traveling while retired is, if we want to detour or stop and see the sites, we can,” said Newton. “We can go and do as we please with no deadlines or responsibilities.”

Newton also said while she is excited and looking forward to retirement, her job was her passion and was very rewarding.

“I loved working with the different variety of people,” said Newton. “Working in Scotland County and Hoke County gave me the opportunity to meet new people and make new connections.”

According to Wood, having someone who had worked in Scotland County for over thirty years before she started was a huge plus for Newton’s second career because not a day went by where she talked to someone she did not know.

“During her time with the extension, she started the Master Gardner Program, made countless home visits looking at peoples’ yards and gardens and answered phone calls every day on insects and weeds,” said Wood.

Wood also said not only will Newton be missed for the job she did in this county and the educational programs she worked on daily, her positive attitude and genuine desire to help people will be missed more.

“Along with traveling with her husband, she also plans on staying active in the Scotland County Beekeepers and volunteering with the Master Gardner Program,” said Wood.

Newton said while she may have been the educator, she, in turn, learned many new things from her co-workers, students and master gardeners.

“I really did learn a lot during my years working with the extension,” said Newton. “I will always be grateful for the knowledge and the people I met through the programs we provided.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]