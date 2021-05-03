Break-in

LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had broken into a storage building and took various lawn and garden implements.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Friday that the hood of their vehicle was damaged with an unknown object causing $400 in damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had busted out the window to their vehicle causing $100 damage.

LAURINBURG — Police are investigating an incident where three vehicles were damaged on Washington Street. The vehicles had scratches on the paint causing $1,500 in damage.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Caledonia Road reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had shot at their residence. Three adults were inside the residence at the time and there were no injuries.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had shot at the residence. At the time of the shooting there was an adult and a child inside but no one was injured.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Kevin Ming, 56, of Fairmont was arrested Friday for failure to appear on Scotland County. He was given a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Nathaniel Harrington, 37, of Phillips Drive was arrested Saturday on outstanding warrants for dogs running at large, creating a nuisance and disorderly house. She was released with a written promise to appear.