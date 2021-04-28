DoorDash has arrived

LAURINBURG — Scotland County has a new way to enjoy some of the local eateries now that DoorDash is available.

DoorDash has been around for some time now, but for the first timeScotland County has drivers who can deliver meals right to residents’ doors.

”Once a delivery order is assigned to a driver, the driver will accept the order and proceed to the restaurant or store to pick it up,” said David A. Norris, local DoorDash employee. “Once the driver is at the pickup location, the driver will indicate in the app that they are waiting for the items purchased.”

Norris also said once the order is handed over to the driver, they will then proceed to the delivery address.

“The delivery will proceed depending on the instructions from the customer,” said Norris. “A lot of customers request no contact and for the items to be placed at their door. Conversely, some customers want you to hand them the order directly. DoorDash requires drivers to wear a mask for all contact with businesses and customers.”

According to Norris, DoorDash coming to Scotland County will bring new opportunities.

“I think this will have an impact on the food industry, especially in the era of COVID,” said Norris. “As I indicated a lot of people want zero contact. Others might be afraid to visit restaurants. Now those people can have the food delivered directly to them.

“Personally for me, this has been a good opportunity to earn extra income to set aside for my retirement,” Norris continued. “I work a full-time day job and do the DoorDash gig on evenings and weekends.”

Norris said this new venture has been an enlightening experience while meeting all kinds of different people when delivering food.

“I enjoy the small chit-chat and offering a kind smile or wishing someone a nice day,” said Norris. “I have found being pleasant with people will instantly change their demeanor.”

Becoming a ‘dasher’

Delivery drivers for DoorDash are called dashers.

“If you want to be a dasher, you have to apply through the Dasher app, which can be downloaded on the Android or iOS Apple app stores,” said Norris. “Every driver has to qualify by passing a background check. Drivers have to be at least 18 years old.”

Those applying to become a dasher must have valid insurance on their vehicle.

“And, of course, they must have a valid driver’s license which they have to submit to DoorDash as part of the application process along with proof of insurance,” said Norris.

Another fact, according to Norris, is dashers have to maintain a customer rating of at least 4.2 or greater, with 5.0 being the highest.

“If your rating drops below 4.2 then you can be kicked off the platform,” said Norris. “As far as the earning potential, it is what you make it. You can work as many or as few hours as you wish.”

DoorDash locations

— Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant

— McDonald’s

— Wendy’s

— Zaxby’s

— KFC

— Taki Japanese

— Chick-fil-A

— Walgreens

— Little Caesars Pizza

— The Main Table

“We’re excited to have a third-party delivery service in Laurinburg,” said Michael Meservy, owner of Chick-fil-A of Laurinburg. “We pride ourselves on serving guests in a convenient way, and what’s more convenient than having food delivered straight to your doorstep?”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]