HAMLET — Richmond Community College kicked off registration for the 2021 Fall Semester with a Program Fair at the Cole Auditorium on its Hamlet Campus. For two hours, a steady stream of people walked through the indoor and outdoor displays of the College’s programs and services, talking one-on-one with faculty and staff.

Biology instructor Natalie Thompson and chemistry instructor Mary Anne Evans proudly showed off a large leach floating in formaldehyde, explaining how it can be used in the medical field, and a cow’s eyeball that students in anatomy and physiology dissect.

“Something that looks disgusting can become fascinating when you study it,” Evans explained to one group visiting the associate in science display. “For example, a sheep’s heart looks icky in a jar, but understanding the blood pathways and internal structures opens a new world of understanding.”

The associate in science degree program is a transfer pathway for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree and/or pre-professional training in biological, mathematical or natural science disciplines. There is also a pre-medicine track for students who intend to go to medical school.

“Anyone who is planning to be a doctor or scientist can start his or her education right here at RichmondCC,” said Dean of Arts & Sciences Lee Ballenger. “In our transfer programs, students get the first two years of what they need to earn those higher degrees, but they start their college education in smaller classrooms with student-focused instructors. Plus, two years of tuition at RichmondCC is a fraction of the cost of two years at a university.”

RichmondCC has been expanding its transfer degrees, making it easier and more affordable for students seeking advanced degrees. The associate in arts degree prepares students to continue their education in business, economics, history, humanities, liberal arts, liberal arts education, music, political science, psychology and sociology. The College has recently developed a transfer degree specifically for students who intend to become elementary education teachers. RichmondCC also has transfer programs for future engineers and future artists.

Faculty members went to great lengths to proudly showcase their programs at the event on Tuesday. At the Allied Health table, people could see how many germs are on their cell phones while also learning about the many healthcare programs offered at RichmondCC.

“People often choose the Allied Health careers because they enjoy working with people and helping patients live better lives. The professions of medical assisting, dialysis technology and healthcare management allow you to truly make a difference in someone else’s life,” said Medical Assisting Program Coordinator Renea Craven. “These professionals will have a better outlook for earnings and job satisfaction and can pursue a wide variety of positions in a number of different healthcare settings.”

Another healthcare profession that students can pursue through a degree at RichmondCC is emergency medical science. The program was added last fall, and the College will soon be getting its own ambulance to provide simulated scenarios of emergency calls.

“The Program Fair was a great way to show off all the programs and services we have here at RichmondCC, but it also let people know that we are open for business,” said Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president. “This fall semester we will resume all our face to face classes, and we will continue to take the proper precautions to keep students, faculty and staff safe and healthy.”

Online and hybrid classes will still be available, but McInnis said the College is looking forward to having classrooms back in full use and students enjoying the new café on the Hamlet Campus. The Robinette Building is also open and in full operation in downtown Rockingham. It houses the Leon Levine School of Business & Information Technology and has a unique Cyber Security lab where students learn how to protect networks from cyber criminals.

While the College never completely closed due to the pandemic, it did move many courses online last spring, summer and fall.

“We never had a COVID outbreak on any of our campuses because of the diligence of our employees and our students taking the proper safety measures for preventing the spread of the virus,” McInnis said.

To register for fall semester, new or returning students can come to the Hamlet or Scotland County Campus and meet with a counselor. The admission application is free and can be completed online at www.richmondcc.edu/admissions. For more information, call Student Services at 910-410-1700.

Wylie Bell is the director of marketing and communications for Richmond Community College.