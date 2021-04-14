Pork & Waffles (fries) are a nice twist

Looking for meals the whole family will love? These waffle fries topped with pulled pork are sure to be a favorite and will have the whole family smiling!
Pork & Waffles is our take on the world-famous BBQ Butt Fries. Waffle fries are the perfect vessel for slow cooked pulled pork, drizzled in BBQ sauce, and topped with fresh scallions.
Sound good? It is.
***
Ingredients …
1 10 lb. pork roast
1 20 ounce bag waffle cut fries
Smokey BBQ sauce
BBQ spice rub
1 bunch scallions, sliced
***
Directions …
Season the pork roast with a BBQ spice rub, making sure to season all sides. Place in the slow cooker for 9 hours. When the roast is cooked through, remove, and shred the pork. Set aside.
Bake the waffle fries, according the package directions.
When the waffle fries are cooked, on a plate, layer the waffle fries, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and scallions.
Enjoy!
