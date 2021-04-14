Pork & Waffles (fries) are a nice twist

Looking for meals the whole family will love? These waffle fries topped with pulled pork are sure to be a favorite and will have the whole family smiling!

Pork & Waffles is our take on the world-famous BBQ Butt Fries. Waffle fries are the perfect vessel for slow cooked pulled pork, drizzled in BBQ sauce, and topped with fresh scallions.

Sound good? It is.

***

Ingredients …

1 10 lb. pork roast

1 20 ounce bag waffle cut fries

Smokey BBQ sauce

BBQ spice rub

1 bunch scallions, sliced

***

Directions …

Season the pork roast with a BBQ spice rub, making sure to season all sides. Place in the slow cooker for 9 hours. When the roast is cooked through, remove, and shred the pork. Set aside.

Bake the waffle fries, according the package directions.

When the waffle fries are cooked, on a plate, layer the waffle fries, pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and scallions.

Enjoy!

