The future is bleak without Him

What would our world be like without God? God’s commandments determine right from wrong. Without a God, who would set the standards? I’d imagine we would determine what was acceptable and what society deemed as normal. Before long, the Godly wrongs become accepted by a generation of population. After that, the pendulum swings even further and extreme forbidden acts become normal behavior. I’d imagine we’d even try to hush those who didn’t conform to the new standard and ridicule any that served Jesus Christ.

John 15:5 — “I am the vine, you are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him, bears much fruit; for without Me you can do nothing.”

In a world without God, no one would be held accountable for his/her actions. We’d set new guidelines for legal behavior, but those rules would not have any moral compass. The elected officials could persuade their constituents to give them power by bribery and deceit.

We’d lose hope and there would be no meaning to life without our Creator. When we get sick, or we lose a loved one, there would be no expectation to heal, or to see our family again. The sanctity of life would be diminished into a tangled web of lies that skewed God’s definition.

The devil can only do this if he figures out a way to manipulate us into eliminating God. He’ll try to pit us against each other and take away our individuality by replacing God’s hope with fear and anger.

Take your kids to church, teach them about Jesus, because they’re our hope for tomorrow.

I’ve lived my life without God in the past, and I promise you, there is no future without Him.

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.