City sewer project expanding

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg sewer improvement project will be expanding to help other areas.

During Tuesday night Laurinburg City Council meeting the council heard from David Honeycutt from McGill Associates, stating that the project area for the Produce Market Road Sewer Improvement Project can be expanded as it came under budget.

The project would expand to including Purcell Street, Shaw Street, McGirts Bridge Road, Port Street, Memory Lane and Lila Drive.

