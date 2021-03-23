Five Raiders, two Scots earn all-conference honors

The Sandhills Athletic Conference has named all-conference honorees for the 2021 boys’ soccer season.

Richmond Senior High School had four players earn all-conference honors, while two Scotland High School players were named all-conference.

For the Raiders, senior defenders Bradford Pittman and Cale Luckey, as well as junior midfielder Alex Medina and junior forward Luke Williams were honored, while the Fighting Scots had senior midfielders Drew Hamilton and Jordan Stone named all-SAC.

Richmond senior goalkeeper James Ammons was also named conference goalkeeper of the year.

Pittman, Luckey and Ammons made up the core of a Richmond defense that gave up just 22 goals in 15 games and recorded six clean sheets.

Medina was Richmond’s midfield engine, tallying seven goals and five assists this season. Williams was the Raiders’ leading goal scorer, finishing with 12 goals in 15 games to go along with three assists.

Even though his performance this season doesn’t necessarily translate statistically, Hamilton did a little bit of everything on the field for the Scots. He played the most minutes of anyone on the team and finished with one goal this season.

Stone was Scotland’s leading goal scorer, netting five goals to go with three assists in the Scots’ 14 games.

Pinecrest led the way with six players named all-conference, while Jack Britt had the second most with five. Pinecrest midfielder Nick Vences was named the conference’s player of the year.

