Seniors welcomed back to Senior Center

LAURINBURG — After a year of not having seniors in the Scotland Place Senior Center, the facility was able to open its doors again last week.

Senior Programs Coordinator Tammy Jacobs said that seniors came back into the building starting with bingo and exercise classes.

“We’re so excited to have them back,” Jacobs said. “We’re following all the CDC guidelines with making sure they’re socially distancing and wearing masks. We do allow them to take off the masks if they want when they’re exercising, but they have to remain distanced … we even had goody bags for them to take home and to show how happy we were to have them back.”

Over the past year, there have been events for seniors such as outdoor bingo where participants sat in their vehicles and senior lunch drive-throughs which allowed them to get a free lunch.

“The seniors are so excited to be back,” Jacobs said. “A lot of them said they were excited to be able to get out of the house and this is a place they were coming to before so they’re comfortable here.”

Jacobs added there will be upcoming events that will allow seniors to get out of their homes as well, such as an Easter Egg Hunt on Wednesday.

“We are asking for people to RSVP for the Easter Egg Hunt since we have a limited capacity, so if people want to attend we have a few spots left,” Jacobs said. “Just call the senior center to RSVP and we ask that if you didn’t RSVP not to come.”

Other events include a movie matinee in May and a potential class to help show seniors how to order groceries online. Jacobs added if anyone is interested in coming to bingo or an exercise class to contact the senior center for more information.

For information, contact Jacobs or Marie Jones at 910-277-2585.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.