Courtesy photo

North Carolina House Resolution HJR 58 to honor former House member Douglas Yongue, sponsored by Rep. Garland E. Pierce (D-Wagram), was read on the floor of the General Assembly on Wednesday. In the photo are Speaker of the House Tim Moore, left, Beth Yongue (Douglas Yongue’s daughter) and Rep. Pierce. Yongue, who passed away in 2019, was a 1955 Laurinburg High School grad and a career educator. He served in the N.C. House for eight terms after being appointed in 1994.