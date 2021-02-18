What can you thank God for?

Is it unusual to thank God for everything? No! I think we all appreciate those monumental moments that happen in life when you just look up to the heavens and say, “Thank you, God!”

What about other things? I was driving in Birmingham a few weeks ago and nearly missed my exit, but the lane opened magically at the moment I needed to allow my turn. My favorite song came on yesterday while I was driving to work. My grandbabies “Facetimed” me just after lunch. I started thanking God for all my blessings, and I realized that my life is great.

Hebrews 13:15 — Through Jesus, therefore, let us continually offer to God a sacrifice of praise—the fruit of lips that openly profess his name.

Your life is already filled with people who love and care about you. Forget about those things you don’t have. I’ve decided to focus on all the good things instead and appreciate every single relationship I have. I thank God for every positive moment that I encounter each day, and it doesn’t matter how big or small these things are.

Sometimes we forget to be thankful for the people who are closest to us. We assume that they already know how much we appreciate them. Take some time to tell those folks in your life how much they are appreciated.

When that parking spot opens up at Walmart, look up and thank God. When you find a twenty-dollar bill in your laundry basket, look up and thank God.

One of my many personality flaws is failing to show my appreciation for those with whom God has blessed me.

Thank you all for being a huge part of my life! I appreciate you more than I can ever express in words. I thank you and I thank God for you!

What are you thankful for?

Rick Stanfield is a syndicated columnist, professor, motivational speaker and author. His latest book is “I Can and I Will.” For more information, visit his website at www.rickstanfield.com.