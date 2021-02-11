A FOND FAREWELL

JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange The Scotland County Board of Commissioners also attended the festivities Wednesday and presented Hammond with yet another celebratory award. JJ Melton | The Laurinburg Exchange “Roylin is a hardworking man of integrity. He is steady as you go, a calm captain in a storm,” said Mike Sprayberry director of NCDPS Emergency Management. JJ Melton | the Laurinburg Exchange Some of those in attendance gathered around a beautifully made sign for Hammond’s big day.

“He is an all-around great guy. It has been an honor to work with him over the years and to learn from him. We are very grateful to his service to the county and its residents.” — Robert Sampson

LAURINBURG — With the impending retirement of Roylin Hammond, Scotland County Emergency Services director, county workers, commissioners and many others took time to wish him well on Wednesday.

“I had hoped and personally planned to just slip out the back door very quietly,” said Hammond. “The events that evolved Wednesday were totally unexpected. I am very appreciative of all the efforts many people went to, to surprise me.

“I did think it was a little strange when my boss wanted to meet to talk about next year’s budget when I wasn’t going to be here,” Hammond added jokingly. “… but you do as your boss requests.”

According to Hammond, the entire day was full of surprises.

“I am very humbled by all the efforts put forth for my benefit,” said Hammond. “I got the opportunity to visit with people I had not seen in years.

“Scott Sauer, the first county manager I ever worked for, even showed up, which was quite a surprise. I certainly didn’t expect to see Mike Sprayberry,” added Hammond. “He is a very busy guy with the state right now and I was very honored by his presence. And later that day, Steve Powers, who was our NCEM area coordinator years ago and is now serving as the assistant director of Emergency Management in Raleigh, stopped by for a visit as well.”

Hammond went on to say he was also greatly honored by the presence of the county commissioners, who have been very supportive of Emergency Services and the request they have made to improve the level and quality of service over the years.

“Again, I am very appreciative of all they have done for our department and for me over the years,” said Hammond. “I was also honored by our staff at Emergency Services, my work family, many of whom I have learned helped put all this surprise together.

“I am extremely appreciative of what they did for me Wednesday but am most thankful for what they do every day,” Hammond continued. “I would not be here if wasn’t for them.”

Looking back over his career, Hammond spoke on an incident which occurred nine years ago this past December.

“I was at work late one afternoon and started feeling less than great, I got a little light-headed, broke out in a bit of a sweat and thought to myself ‘This ain’t good,” said Hammond. “I stood up and walked to the part of our building where our Paramedics do their paperwork and decompress between calls.

“One of them caught me as I was falling to the floor,” continued Hammond. “My pulse rate was 26 and my blood pressure was 50 over 30. I was in the middle of a major cardiac event. I was having the ‘Big One’, as Fred Sanford used to say. Instead of our medics going on a call, the call had come to them.”

As Hammond continued to tell his story, he said, “they did their job, used their skills, just like they do every day and like clockwork, in 45 minutes I was in the Reid Heart Center at Moore Regional Hospital having a cardiac catheterization performed.

“Our medics’ training and quick action literally saved my life,” continued Hammond. “Besides being happy to be alive, I was proud to know, through my own experience, that we (EMS Paramedics) do in fact provide life-saving services to the people of Scotland County. That fact in itself has made this job rewarding beyond belief.”

Hammond said he is going to miss all the people he has had the pleasure of working with over the years.

”They have all been very special people and I don’t really look forward to not seeing them on a regular basis,” said Hammond. “We all like to kid ourselves about our level of importance in our daily jobs, but the truth of the matter is, when you have a well-oiled machine, it runs just fine whether you are there or not.

“As I move on to the next phase of my life with my family at home, I am just happy and very thankful that I have been allowed the pleasure of being part of that machine and the family that makes it happen,” Hammond added.

According to Dee, Hammond’s wife, no one should worry about him not having things to do in his spare time.

“Of course we would like to do some traveling,” said Dee, “We are just waiting to see what the future holds with the pandemic. I’m sure Roylin will find a way to involve himself somewhere around emergency services, even if it is just checking in.

“I also have already made him a ‘honey-do list,” Dee jokingly continued. “That in itself should keep him busy for quite some time.

Robert Sampson, assistant director, said Hammond will truly be missed.

“He is an all-around great guy,” said Sampson. “It has been an honor to work with him over the years and to learn from him. We are very grateful to his service to the county and its residents.”

Hammond’s last day is set for Monday, which will end a career with Scotland County that has lasted for 27 years.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.