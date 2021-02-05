Achievements highlighted with banner for Black History Month

LAURINBURG — Time has stopped, to some degree, at the Rural Heritage Center in Laurinburg because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Rena McNeil is hoping to start changing that.

Since the pandemic, the Rural Heritage Center has seen its doors closed to the public — and all of its exhibits that focus on the history of the region remain shrouded in darkness.

“The Center is managed by a 12-member group comprising the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission,” McNeil said. “Their purpose is to preserve property and artifacts which embody elements of cultural, social, economic, political or architectural history.”

With the doors closed at the Rural Heritage Center, located across from the John Blue House on XWay Road, efforts are underway to draw attention to the Center through the highlighted accomplishments of black residents of the county as part of Black History Month.

“It’s a wall of ‘first to serve’ in various community and economic endeavors,” McNeil explained. “Connecting to the past offers a view to the future.”

The “first to serve” displayed on an African-American Pioneers banner that is located in downtown Laurinburg near the A.B. Gibson Center and Art Garden.

“Paying tributes to Scotland County’s African pioneers is both meaningful and positive ground-breaking change to our community,” McNeil said.

The banner will be displayed downtown throughout the month of February.

McNeil said appointments to wander the Rural Heritage Center displays can be made, but groups will be limited in number and all COVID-19 restrictions will apply.

Donations to the Scotland County Historic Properties Commission are tax-deductible and can be made by making checks out to SCHPC and sent to P.O. Box 152, Laurinburg, N.C. 28352.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached by calling 910-506-3023 or [email protected]