Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions. Private yard or estate sales do not apply. Send calendar items to W. Curt Vincent at [email protected] For questions, call 910-506-3023.

***

Feb. 7

— Super Bowl on CBS, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 11

— Downtown Laurinburg will host a Chocolate Crawl from 5 to 8 p.m. Local businesses will offer tastings, special treats and much more.

Feb. 14

VALENTINE’S DAY

Feb. 15

— St. Andrews University in Laurinburg will hold virtual open house via Zoom starting at 11 a.m. until noon. Participants will learn about Knight Nation, including the university’s programs, walkthrough admissions/financial aid and highlight athletics, clubs and organizations, and what it is like to be a student at St. Andrews. To register for this event, visit the following URL: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwldOioqj4vE9bArXm9pHp1I1NBzqRDH8pW.

Feb. 27

— A collard sandwich sale will be hosted and held by the Gibson Fire Department starting at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Drive-thru service only. Sandwiches will be $6 each.

March 25

— The Scotland County Re-entry Program, administered by the Scotland County Department of Social Services and funded through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, invites the community to a virtual Re-entry Community “Future Focused” Council on Thursday, March 25, from 10 to 11 a.m. For information, contact Re-entry Coordinator Rob Macy at [email protected] or 910-405-9024.

Ongoing

— The Southeast Regional Airport Authority holds an open meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month at noon in the airport’s terminal.