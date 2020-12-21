Woman shot inside her vehicle

“A female was shot in the vehicle by the offender and left. The female is not or has not been a resident of Scotland County.” — Capt. Kevin Cribb, Scotland County Sheriff’s Office

LAUREL HILL — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of a woman who was shot on Thursday.

The woman has been identified as Kierra Nakisha Ellison, 26, of Hoke County.

According to information provided by Capt. Kevin Cribb, deputies responded to a call about an individual inside a 2010 grey BMW along the side of Cliff Gibson Road in Laurel Hill.

“A female was shot in the vehicle by the offender and left,” he said. “The female is not or has not been a resident of Scotland County.”

Cribb added that detectives are interviewing family and friends of the victim and the NC State Bureau of Investigation is processing the vehicle for additional leads.

According to an anonymous source, investigators have a motive in the shooting and are focusing on several potential suspects.

