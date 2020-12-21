CCS thankful for Christmas Cheer donations

Courtesy photo Preppy Pirate Outfitters also held a toy drive as well and brought in more than 100 toys to aid in the Christmas Cheer effort. Courtesy photo Scotland Memorial hospital representatives dropped off their donations and stopped for a photo with Christmas Cheer volunteers Barbara Barnas and Patty Salmon Courtesy photo According to Denise Riggins, Danial Bridges and his mom Robin were instrumental to the Christmas Cheer program.

LAURINBURG — With Christmas quickly approaching, Church Community Services of Scotland County wants to give a big thank-you to all who contributed to Christmas Cheer this year.

“We will support approximately 170 families this year,” said Denise Riggins, administrative coordinator. Around 100 of those families were ‘adopted’ and shopped for by churches, individuals and businesses.

“Fifty other families were shopped for by our CCS staff and volunteers, together we raised funds raised year totaling just over $10,000,” continued Riggins. “These 50 families also received donations of cleaning supplies, with funds received from Rodney Hassler and other kind individuals.”

Riggins continued by saying 50 CCS families will also receive a donation of holiday foods and a gift card for $25 made possible by the drive held by Thomas Taylor and his family for his Eagle Scout project.

“Children will each receive gifts which were individualized according to their requests,” said Riggins, “each child will also receive fleece or gloves from the Salvation Army.

“Parents are receiving personal Care items donated by our United Way and by Carla Herring of Scotland Drugs,” added Riggins. “Finally, each family received candy donated by Restoring Hope.”

According to Riggins, the final 30 families were on a waiting list, as they came in after the Nov. 16 deadline.

“As we prayed for more to come in, we had told each of them we would be sure to offer a meal and a blessing bear for each child,” said Riggins. “However due to the donation of so many new toys and new clothing items we were able to offer these families a shopping experience last Sunday.

“Toys came pouring in last week from The Preppy Pirate, over 100 toys, as well as from Scotland Memorial Hospital, Churches and individuals,” continued Riggins.

Riggins stated, they are fortunate to have a dynamic mom and son duo, Robin Bridges and her son Daniel who have been working for weeks on boxing food, prepping bags and gifts.

“These two offered each wait-list family the opportunity to come in to shop the new clothing for each family member while the two of them prepared at least two items per child for these families from the toy closet,” said Riggins.

“In addition,” continued Riggins, “these families received a 15-pound turkey, compliments of Walmart in Pageland, S.C., and Campbell’s Soup of Maxton — holiday meal fixings along with cleaning supplies were included as well.”

Riggins expressed her extreme gratitude to everyone who participated, no matter their role.

“My heart is just so happy right now,” said Riggins. “So many members of our community stepped up and made this Christmas Cheer a great success. We are just so thankful for all the hard work and heartfelt donations.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected] To support the Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.