Scotland Memorial Hospital earns ‘A’ from Leapfrog

LAURINBURG – Scotland Memorial Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Scotland Memorial Hospital’s achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care.

This is the third time in a row Scotland Memorial Hospital has been awarded this grade. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

Greg Wood, CEO stated, “At Scotland Health Care System, safe and high-quality care are the most important pillars of our system. We are committed to being a highly reliable organization that patients can trust with one of their most precious valuables, their health. As we continue to fight against COVID-19, we want to thank and appreciate all our medical staff and associates for their hard work and dedication. It is because of their tireless commitment that we continue to make strides in quality and patient safety.”

“We are extremely grateful to hospital leadership and health care workers who have remained steadfast in prioritizing patient safety as our nation battles COVID-19,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This ‘A’ is a testament to the care and commitment of those who work for Scotland Memorial Hospital. With the current pandemic exposing existing flaws within the U.S. health care system, we appreciate you putting patient safety first. Lives depend on it.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.