Police seek new toys for children

MAXTON — The Maxton Police Department is asking for donations of new toy to be given to 10 children in the community as part of its Shop with a Cop program.

The police department will let the children shop for toys and eat lunch at the police station on Dec. 22, said Maxton Police Chief Na’Shayla Nelson. The department will accept new toys for children ages 5 through 13 and monetary donations through Dec. 20.

Checks can be made payable to the Maxton Police Department with “Shop with a Cop” written in the subject line. Checks can be dropped off or mailed to the department located at 105 N. Florence St., Maxton, N.C. 28364.

For more information, call the police department at 910-844-5667.