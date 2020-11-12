Police investigating double-stabbing

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on West Boulevard on Wednesday.

According to a press release, officers responded to an apartment around 4:50 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. Officers observed a broken window in an apartment along with an open door.

Upon entering the officers located the resident of the apartment, a 63-year-old male, on the floor with multiple cuts and stab wounds. He stated that a female had stabbed him.

The female, identified as a 62-year-old female of Hoffman Road, arrived at the location with stab wounds and stated that the male had stabbed her. She explained to officers that when the male had stabbed her he also took her cellphone so she had fled to another location to call for help before returning.

Both were transported to the Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment. The female was released but the male is still in the hospital and was last listed in serious condition.

The investigation is currently ongoing — anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

