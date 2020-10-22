Cannon captures walk-off Esports win

CHERAW, South Carolina — Northeastern Technical College’s Trailblazers faced some challenging opponents this week in Esports, but came out victorious.

Curry Cannon won his series 4-3, improving his record to 3-0 this season in Super Smash Bros. Cannon faced his most formidable opponent yet, a player from Montgomery County Community College in Blue Bell, Pa. The match was close, with the winner of Game 7 decided in the final seconds. Cannon’s quick thinking and perfect counter allowed him to defeat his opponent in what fans are calling Super Smash Bros’ version of a “walk-off home run.”

The entire series was exciting, and each game was a nail-biter to the end.

Cannon will be back in action next Tuesday as he looks to improve upon his 3-0 record. Out of 200 eligible players, only 24 are 3-0.