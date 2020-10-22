UNCP nursing professor honored with distinguished educator award

PEMBROKE – Dr. Deborah Hummer, an assistant professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has been named a recipient of the National Hartford Center of Gerontological Nursing Excellence Distinguished Educator in Gerontological Nursing Award.

The awards program is a Hartford initiative aimed at recognizing the leadership of nurse educators working with students, faculty and providers and older adults in diverse settings. Gerontological nurses work in collaboration with older adults, their families, and communities to support healthy aging, maximum functioning and quality of life.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Hartford Center of Gerontological Nursing Excellence that represents the gold standard of excellence in gerontology,” Dr. Hummer said.

She will be presented the award at the NHCGNE Leadership Conference to be held virtually, Oct. 27-29. Additionally, her work with assisted living residents and the impact of a sit-to-stand exercise program on Activities of Daily Living will be displayed via a virtual poster presentation during the conference.

The findings of this quality improvement project have implications for nursing and the role that nursing assistants can play in promoting exercise and, thus, preventing avoidable decline in institutionalized residents.

Hummer has more than 30 years of nursing experience which includes bedside nursing in both acute and long-term care settings, leadership and education. She joined the UNCP Nursing Department faculty in 2016. Hummer earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Slippery Rock University, a master’s in nursing from La Roche College and a Doctor of Nursing Practice at Duke University. She is also board certified as a Gerontological Clinical Nurse Specialist.