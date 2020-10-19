City to meet Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg is set to get an update on economic development on Tuesday.

Economic Development Director Mark Ward is scheduled to talk to the council during its monthly meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Also on the short agenda is the consideration of donating a used ambulance and equipment to the Wagram Volunteer Fire Department as well as setting a public hearing for a conditional use permit to operate a music venue.

The council will also be discussing the direction concerning future council meetings.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected] To support The Laurinburg Exchange, subscribe here: https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/subscribe.