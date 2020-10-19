Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Butler Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle. Nothing was reported missing and the vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Richmond Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone broke into their vehicle and stole a Chromebook, purse, wallet, debit cards iPhone and cash totaling $800. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ward Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons forced entry through the front door of the residence and stole a 46-inch TV valued at $250.

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had forced entry though a rear door and stole a PlayStation 4 valued at $300.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Kelly Drive reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle. Nothing was taken but the vehicle was left unsecured.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Saturday that on North Main Street and Aberdeen Road someone set a political campaign sign on fire valued at $200.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Saturday that unknown persons had scratched the paint on their vehicle causing $200 damage.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Quiteraus Gardner, 25, of Rockingham was arrested Friday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Caleb Caulder, 29, of Third Street was arrested Friday for possession of ecstasy. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG — Bobby Pearson, 42, of Craig Lane was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $700 bond.

LAURINBURG — Michael Hatcher, 44, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — John Sellers, 36, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Sunday for failure to appear in Scotland County. He was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Stephanie Crawford, 35, of Turnpike Road was arrested Sunday for injury to personal property, larceny and communicating threats. She was given a $3,500 bond.