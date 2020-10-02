LAURINBURG — A month-long community collection drive in observance of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month sparked efforts from numerous individuals and area businesses as well.

The Laurinburg Exchange served as the drop-off site for the event, and its lobby area was quickly filled with items like children’s books, coloring books, gripper socks, puzzles, games, blankets, sanitizer, scarves and much more.

“Once again, the Scotland County family responded far above what we could have hoped for,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “It seems that anytime someone in need asks for help, the community goes into action.”

Among the area businesses that got involved were Hearing Life, Lowe’s and Smithfield Hog Processing. Beyond that, residents dropped off items throughout the month on an almost daily basis.

The collection effort was coordinated with the Live Like Madison organization, and all of the items collected will benefit local and area children who are battling cancer.

“To be honest, this idea was sparked by the life of Madison Fedak, who lost her battle with cancer last year at just 7 years old,” Vincent said. “In her short time here, she showed us all what it means to be compassionate and go the extra mile to help others.

“We truly thank all of those who contributed to this collection drive, and we know each and every item will be put to good use,” he added.