‘Back the Blue Ride’ to support law enforcement

LAURINBURG — Law enforcement in Scotland County will be coming together with Richmond County on Saturday for the “Back the Blue Ride.”

The event will begin at the American Legion at 311 Yadkin Avenue in Scotland County, where riders will meet at 11 a.m. and then meet up with Richmond County riders at the Hide-A-Way Tavern located at 188 Billy Covington Road in Rockingham.

The ride was put together by Laurinburg Police Officer Chris Jackson and his fiance Judy Smith, each of whom hopes the community comes out and supports its local officers.

“With everything that is going on, we just wanted to do something positive,” Jackson said. “(Judy) came to me wanting to do something and I came up with the idea of the ride. I thought it would just be a small thing and it’s grown into something bigger than I expected.”

Jackson added that everyone is invited to come to the ride from motorcycles to trucks — the more people the better, he added. The riders will drive by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Rockingham Police Department and the Hamlet Police Department before heading back toward Scotland County and riding by the Laurinburg Police Department and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

The ride will end at Jerry’s Deli in Laurinburg.

“People can just come to Jerry’s and not join the ride,” Jackson said. “It’s a great way to get to know the community and it’s allowing people to see us in a positive situation, not just a negative one.”

The entire event is free and there will be entertainment, vendors, cornhole, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle at Jerry’s. Everyone is encouraged to wear blue.

“If there are 500 people or one person, it means a lot to us to know the community supports us,” Jackson said.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].