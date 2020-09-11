Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins to open in October

LAURINBURG — Scotland County is about to get it’s coffee, donut and ice cream fix as Dunkin’ prepares to open with a Baskin-Robbins next door.

The location on South Main Street hopes to open closer to the end of October and will include space for another food location next door.

“We’re excited to come to Laurinburg,” said Shreeji Properties Chief Executive Officer Peter Patel. “I like the rural markets and the small towns and the business small communities can give.”

It’s taken two years for the project to get to the construction phase after Patel bought the property.

“There was an old mechanic’s garage there so we had to get rid of all the old hydraulic fluid,” Patel said. “Clean the site up from contamination … we finally got it all removed and got a no further action letter from the state.”

Due to the global pandemic, construction was slowed down as well but now Patel said that they’ve pushed construction to continue moving forward.

The location is just one of several that is currently being worked on according to Patel, there will be six more coming to small communities in the area including Hartsville, South Carolina.

“We’re targeting all these small towns because I believe they can support it if you hire from the local community,” Patel said. “I’m big about the community and being hands-on.”

Patel added that they’re expecting to hire 40 to 50 local people from bakers to cashiers to work at the location. Job applications can be found online and a QR code will be going up in front of the location in the next week for people to apply.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].