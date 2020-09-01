Preppy Pirate coming soon to downtown

LAURINBURG — A new downtown Laurinburg business is about to open its doors.

Preppy Pirate Outfitters, originally out of Eden, has decided to expand its store space by opening in Laurinburg.

“Businesses pop up every year and businesses fail every year,” said Chris Nelson, owner of Preppy Pirate. “We have been fortunate to be in business for four years now. I owe a great thank you to the beach music community for continuously supporting us.

“This pandemic has made it harder to gauge where you stand as a business,” continued Nelson. “We couldn’t decide whether to change locations or expand locations. Finally, we decided to expand.”

The new store is planned to open on Oct.1 and will be located on Main street.

“We are excited to be coming to Laurinburg,” said Nelson, “the home of Jim Quick, beach music superstar. He is a big supporter of the store and it is an honor to be opening our doors in his home town.

“I have met many people in Laurinburg already,” continued Nelson. “A special thank you to Jim and Francis Willis, they have really brought me in like family.

The business is also getting support from none other than Laurinburg native Jim Quick.

Nelson’s statement went live on Facebook — to see the entire announcement, residents can visit his Facebook page.

Anyone wishing to view or shop the apparel ahead of time can do so by visiting the store’s website at www.preppypirateoutfitters.com or its Facebook page, @preppypirate.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]