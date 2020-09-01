Rotary Club to restart meetings Oct. 6

‘… our club is going to look different for a while’

LAURINBURG — After nearly a five-month layoff, the Laurinburg Rotary Club has put in place plans to come back together starting in early October.

“Recently, the board met to discuss how to proceed with our program, and we left with a plan to resume starting Tuesday, Oct. 6,” said board member John McLaurin. “This date works well for two reasons: 1) it puts us starting back at the beginning of the second quarter, and 2) this will put us a few weeks beyond the current Phase 2 end date of Sept. 11.”

The membership will again meet at the Masonic Lodge on Atkinson Street for lunch, though social distancing will be required with a limited number of seats at each table. Members will also be required to wear facemasks when not eating.

In addition, rather than the traditional buffet style for lunch, the meals will be individually prepared box lunches.

There will also be three other major changes going forward, according to McLaurin:

— Rather than meeting weekly, the club will meet every other week, presumably until the fiscal year-end in June 2021

— For at least the foreseeable future, the club will not be inviting guest speakers and relying more on members to help with the program and keep us up to date on what’s going on in the community

— RSVPs for each meeting will be required for each meeting so there can be an accurate count for food

“Like everything else, our club is going to look different for a while, but I do believe it is important that we resume our program and try to get back as much normalcy as possible,” McLaurin told club members.

Rotary Club President Beacham McDougald said this week he is happy to see the club getting back to business.

“I am excited to be returning to in-person meetings of the Laurinburg Rotary Club with the safeguards that we will be putting into place,” he said. “Of course, and even with that, we may make some adjustments for everyone’s safety.

“We will have masks available and several containers of hand sanitizer,” McDougald added. “It will be different, but what hasn’t been different in 2020?”

