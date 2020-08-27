Mountaire donates fans to senior citizens

HAMLET — Mountaire Farms on Wednesday donated 10 box fans to the Hamlet Senior Center to help local elderly beat the heat this summer.

The Hamlet Senior Center had gotten down to one fan left in their stock for donation before Mountaire stepped in, according to Sarah Locklear, director of the HSC. The HSC is participating in Operation Fan Heat Relief, a statewide program that runs from May 1 to Oct. 31 to help those who are most vulnerable to heat.

“Older adults are more vulnerable to heat-related illness,” Locklear said. “Some of their medication makes them more sensitive to heat and this program allows us to make their living environment more comfortable.”

The fans are made available to seniors for free on an as-needed, first-come-first-serve basis. Those who need a fan can call the HSC at 910-582-7985 for information about the process to pick one up.

So far this summer, the HSC has given out about five fans that were leftover from last summer, Locklear said. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down activity at the HSC, resulting in fewer fans being picked up than in years past, but it hasn’t lessened the need for seniors to cool off during the dog days of summer.

Jarrod Lowery and Mark Rief, community relations managers with Mountaire, dropped off the fans at the HSC Wednesday. Lowery said this is the first time the company, which is the 5th largest poultry producer in the country, has partnered with a local organization on a donation like this.

“In talking to Mrs. Locklear we learned that their Operation Heat Fan Relief was down to one box fan and we wanted to help out,” Lowery said. “The Hamlet Senior Center is a vital part of the community in helping a vulnerable portion of the population.”

Mountaire attempted to donate 40 pounds of chicken in July, but the city didn’t allow it because of fears that it could draw a crowd and break COVID-19 guidelines. The company plans to donate 80 pounds to the HSC in September as part of a fundraiser. Lowery said the company has a great deal of employees and farms based in Richmond County, and strives to give back to communities within their service area through their Mountaire Cares Foundation.

The HSC continues to provide lunches to seniors through the Richmond County Aging Services. They pass out plates from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday at their 102 Lakeside Dr. location in Hamlet, with food provided by Kings Gate Church. HSC volunteers Susan Sellers, Doris Cox and Ron Nicholson deliver food to homebound residents as well.

For more information about access to food, whether through delivery or drive-thru, call the HSC at 910-582-7985 or Richmond County Aging Services at 910-997-4491.

