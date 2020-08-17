Updates included on city’s agenda for Tuesday

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg City Council will be meeting on Tuesday for its monthly meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the city’s Facebook page. A link to the meeting will also be posted on the city’s website.

Any resident who wishes to submit comments for the public comment period should submit comments in writing to City Clerk Jenny Tippett via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The comments will be read aloud during the public comment period.

Topics on the agenda include updates on the electric substation, the North Fire Station and utility accounts as well as a discussion on the fireworks display that was postponed from the Fourth of July.

The council will also consider a memorandum of understanding between the city and the Scotland County Board of Education for a firefighting education program.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected].