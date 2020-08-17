Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke into their vehicle and stole a Taurus 9mm handgun valued at $300. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Plaza Road reported to the police department on Friday that someone had stolen a gym bag and gym equipment valued at $120 from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had stolen a backpack, shoes and cough medicine valued at $70 from their vehicle. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department on Saturday that someone had forced entry through the side door of the residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Perks Street reported to the police department on Sunday that a Dodge Charger and a Pitbull puppy were taken from the property. The vehicle was later discovered on Plant Road where it had been set on fire.

Shooting

LAURINBURG — A resident of Maple Street reported to the police department on Sunday that unknown persons had shot at the residence with two people inside. There were no reported injuries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Blake Bennett, 25, of Samantha Place was arrested Friday for failure to return rental property. He was released on a written promise to appear.

LAURINBURG —Antonio Wright, 45, of Washington Street was arrested Friday for assault on a female and violating a domestic violence order. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Anthony Chavis, 31, of McColl, South Carolina, was arrested Saturday for possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. He was given a $15,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Shirley Water, 59, of South Main Street was arrested Sunday for communicating threats. She was given a $1,000 bond.