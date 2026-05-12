Scotland baseball, softball seasons end in second round

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball and softball teams concluded their seasons after both teams were defeated in the second round of the playoffs on Friday.

Softball

After a first-round bye, the Lady Scots entered as the No. 8 seed at home versus the No. 9-seeded South Johnson Trojans. The Trojans would take down the Scots, 4-3, ending their season.

Baseball

After winning their first-round game against the Asheboro Blue Comets, the Fighting Scots faced off against the No. 1-seeded Alexander Central Cougars. As the No. 16 seed, the Scots were ultimately defeated 12-5, bringing their season to an end.