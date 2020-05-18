Scotland County girls finish on top

LAURINBURG — According to a press release out of Raleigh, Scotland County Girl Scouts have been named the area’s top sellers for the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie Program.

“These girls worked really hard to sell these amounts,” said Kathy McCallum, local Girl Scout leader. “The girls did door-to-door sales , cookie booths and even used Facebook and emails to reach out to friends and loved ones.

Madison White placed first in the county by selling 1,730 boxes of Girl Scout cookies; Caycee Bert placed second with 1,058 boxes sold; and Kalesha Klocinski placed third with 1,029 boxes sold.

All three Girl Scouts are from Laurinburg.

“Girl Scouts has a great reward program,” said McCallum, “They not only earn patches, they also earn prizes from notepads and pens to shirts and bags.

“These girls also earned what we call superstar destination, so they have points based on what they sold and they get to choose different things like water park passes,” added McCallum.

The skills girls are learning through the Girl Scout Cookie Program helps them achieve their goals and fund leadership experiences like international trips, service projects, and other skill-building activities.

“Girls learn how to handle money properly, how to make change and they also learn how to check bills,” said McCallum.

For more than 100 years, the Girl Scout Cookie Program has also provided life-changing leadership opportunities for every girl.

“The girls are very dedicated to their troops and they are dedicated to their customers,” said McCallum. “Their cookie sells also roll over year to year and when they have sold 5000 boxes they become a member of our high achiever club.

“Most girls look forward to cookie sales,” continued McCallum, “And all the incentives they receive.”

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

