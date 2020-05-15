Board of Elections meets virtually

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections met virtually on Thursday to discuss the upcoming primary elections.

“We are working to provide safe voting precincts to keep our workers as well as our voters safe and healthy,” said Hal Culberson, a Board of Elections member.

“We will be providing facemasks for all workers and voters to wear while in the precinct,” added Culberson.

The election board will also be respecting the six-foot distancing that has been mandated by the governor.

“We are working on placing plexiglass to create a barrier between the workers and the voters,” said Culberson.

“Additionally,” added Culberson, “We will be providing pens to voters for paperwork when they enter the precinct. They will not return the pens, instead they will take it with them as to help minimize exposure.”

After each voter is finished, stations will be cleaned.

“Precautions will be taken to ensure the stations are clean and sanitary,” said Culberson. “Each station will be sanitized by wiping them down.”

The Scotland County Board of Elections has also sent a motion/request to the State Board of Elections to help provide more precinct workers.

“The motion is to make election day a school and state holiday,” said Culberson. “”This would help make others such as teachers the chance to help and become an election worker. “We have concerns about having the precincts staffed with enough workers due to many of our workers being elderly and more susceptible to the virus.”

During Thursday’s meeting the board also welcomed a new board member, Mac McInnis Jr., who will take the place of William Bullard who left the board due to health concerns.

